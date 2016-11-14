Bulgaria premier resigns after party loses presidential vote

1:27 Volunteers say they got more from RAM than they put in Pause

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

1:17 Suncoast Food and Wine Fest draws crowd under blue skies

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

0:50 Kellen Mond sets touchdown record in IMG Academy blowout

0:37 Health tips for the new president that are good for you, too