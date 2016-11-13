Rights group accuses Iraqi Kurds of destroying Arab homes

0:50 Kellen Mond sets touchdown record in IMG Academy blowout Pause

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

2:16 This WWII veteran was just down the beach from 'Hacksaw Ridge' in 1945

1:17 Suncoast Food and Wine Fest draws crowd under blue skies

0:37 Health tips for the new president that are good for you, too

0:28 Chase Brown, Saint Stephen's prepare for SSAC semifinals

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide