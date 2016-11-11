Turkey detains chairman of opposition newspaper

Turkey's state-run news agency says the chairman of the opposition Cumhuriyet daily has been detained as he returned from abroad, a week after several senior staff were arrested for allegedly supporting terrorist organizations.
Anadolu Agency says police detained Akin Atalay Friday as his flight from Berlin docked at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.
Atalay had a standing detention order issued along with other senior staff for allegedly supporting Kurdish militants as well as a movement led by Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed coup in July.
Editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, cartoonist Musa Kart and other staff were detained Oct. 31 and later put under arrest pending trial.
The crackdown on the left-leaning and pro-secular newspaper prompted criticism from opposition groups and allies.
