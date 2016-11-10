Iranian commander criticizes Trump statements

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer Pause

1:28 Inspiration Academy baseball takes part in early signing period

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

1:15 Sights, sounds and jubilation from Trump's campaign night event

1:22 Hope floats: group wants sunken schooner to spread educational message

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

2:07 Hillary campaign director: She is not done yet

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers