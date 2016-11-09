O Canada! Americans swarm to Canada’s immigration website and make it crash

1:36 Trump thanks Clinton for her public service and a hard-fought campaign Pause

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:00 Marco Rubio re-elected to U.S. Senate

1:36 Steve Jonsson elected next Manatee County Commissioner District 3

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

2:01 High school football Game of the Week preview - Manatee at Southeast

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday