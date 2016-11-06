Afghan official: Australian woman abducted in Kabul

An Australian woman has been kidnapped from the Afghan capital Kabul by unknown gunmen.
An official with the Kabul police chief's office, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, confirmed on Sunday that the woman was abducted the previous night and that she works for the Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief or ACBAR.
In Australia, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement, that the embassy was making "urgent inquiries" into the issue.
The statement added, "We continue to advise Australians not to travel to Afghanistan because of the extremely dangerous security situation, including the serious threat of kidnapping."
