Man wrestles with panda after entering zoo enclosure

A man in China entered a Panda enclosure and had to fight the animal off.
Courtesy: People's Daily China

World

Shimon Peres: 1923-2016

A look at the life and career of Mr. Peres, a former Israeli prime minister and president, featuring commentary from Clyde Haberman, a former Jerusalem bureau chief for The New York Times.

World

Volcano eruption shuts down Costa Rica's main airport

Costa Rica’s Turrialba volcano erupted multiple times on Monday, throwing a plume of ash and gas up to 4,000 meters (2.4 miles) into the air and grounding flights. Ash fell on the landscape below prompting local authorities to issue a warning for people to limit their exposure and to avoid breathing in the dust.

World

Bear cubs feast on donated treats

Bear cubs at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in British Columbia got to enjoy a healthy snack thanks to a donation of apples from the community. The video shows the bear cubs munching on the fruit near the new bear enclosure. According to a blog post from the society, there are a record number of cubs in the care space.

World

Tropical wave batters Leeward Islands

An air reconnaissance aircraft recorded wind squalls at tropical storm force near the northernmost Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center warned that a tropical depression or tropical storm could develop as the storm moves over Puerto Rico. This video shows the storm moving through Sint Maarten east of Puerto Rico.

Nation & World Videos