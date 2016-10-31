World

October 31, 2016 6:04 AM

Kerry, UK foreign secretary host meeting on Libya

The Associated Press
LONDON

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are hosting a meeting in London designed to break Libya's political stalemate.

Monday' session comes after the U.N.-backed Libyan government's failure to win legitimacy — or to function at all — amid deep political fragmentation.

They are joined by the head of a U.N.-brokered presidency council and designated Prime Minister Fayez Serraj and other diplomats. The ministerial meeting is designed to deal with economic and security issues facing the government.

The U.N.-backed government has failed to win endorsement of the eastern-based, internationally-recognized parliament, which is a prerequisite to assume power. At the same time, Serraj is facing a challenge from a self-declared prime minister in Tripoli who is trying to establish control in the chaotic North African country.

