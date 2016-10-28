Want to know if your wife will cheat? Ask about her mother, survey says

0:44 Glimpse at Manatee Education Foundation Teacher IMPACT Grants reception Pause

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

1:03 941Now looks to engage millennials

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

2:01 Trump strikes back at Biden, Michelle Obama stumps for Clinton again

18:05 Stunning tour of the International Space Station

1:00 Manatee volleyball tops Venice to reach region final

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field