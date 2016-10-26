Germany: couple on trial for abusing, killing women

A couple accused of luring women to their home in western Germany and abusing them so badly that two of them died are going on trial.
Forty-six-year-old Wilfried W. and his 47-year-old ex-wife, Angelika W., are charged with murder by omission and bodily harm in the trial that opened Wednesday in Paderborn. Their full names weren't given in keeping with German privacy rules.
Authorities started investigating after the couple called an ambulance April 21 for a woman with head injuries. She died shortly afterward in a hospital and doctors alerted police to the signs of abuse.
Police have said the female suspect then told authorities she'd been involved in another woman's death in 2014, and that the victim's body was cut up, stored in the freezer and later burned.
Comments