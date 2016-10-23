World

October 23, 2016 10:53 AM

Bavarian town honors patron saint of horses in procession

The Associated Press
WARNGAU, Germany

Townspeople and farmers in Warngau, south of Munich, have donned traditional costumes for their annual procession in horse-drawn carriages to a local church in honor of St. Leonard, considered the patron saint of horses and livestock.

The "Leonhardi pilgrimage," which was revived in Warngau in 1983 after an 80-year break, takes place ever year on the fourth Sunday in October.

An open-air service is held on the meadow outside the All Saints' church, with priests blessing the participants. Similar processions are held in several other southern German towns.

