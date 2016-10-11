Hurricane Nicole re-forms in Atlantic, aims at Bermuda

Hurricane Nicole has re-formed in the Atlantic and authorities in Bermuda are warning people to prepare for a blow.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm has maximum sustained winds of about 75 mph (120 kph) and it's expected to strengthen somewhat before its center reaches Bermuda on Thursday morning.
Bermuda's National Security Minister Jeff Baron tells reporters that Nicole poses a serious threat, with possible hurricane-force winds hitting the island late Wednesday.
Nicole was located about 355 miles (575 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda Tuesday afternoon and it was heading northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).
