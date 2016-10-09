Israel: Shooting near police HQ in Jerusalem wounds 4

Israeli police say there's been a shooting in Jerusalem near the police headquarters.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says Sunday's shooting appears to be a terrorist attack and police have closed off the area.
Israeli medical officials say four Israelis have been wounded.
A spate of Palestinian assaults, mainly stabbings, has killed 34 Israelis and two visiting Americans since it began just over a year ago, around the Jewish high holidays.
About 218 Palestinians have been killed during that period. Israel says the vast majority of them were attackers.
Israel blames the violence on a Palestinians campaign of lies and incitement. The Palestinians say it derives from frustration over nearly 50 years of occupation.
