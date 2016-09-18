World

September 18, 2016 4:48 AM

Interior Ministry says unknown gunmen killed 2 policemen

Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry says unknown gunmen killed two security officers in the eastern city of Dammam, an area heavily populated by Shiites.

The Associated Press
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

The ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said in a statement carried Sunday by the official Saudi Press Agency that a patrol in Dammam's al-Khudariya district came under fire late Saturday night.

Last month, Dammam police arrested two men, one Saudi and the other Syrian, in possession of a firearm and an explosive vest who were allegedly recruited by the Islamic State group to carry out a suicide attack. Two other Syrians were also arrested.

