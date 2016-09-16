Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

This composite video shows the auroras, produced by the interaction of Jupiter's magnetic field with its atmosphere, relative to their position on the planet. The Jupiter auroras observed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope are some of the most active and brightest ever caught by Hubble, according to NASA. They reach intensities over a thousand times brighter than those seen on Earth. Hubble's sensitivity to ultraviolet light captures the glow of the auroras above Jupiter's cloud top. The auroras were photographed on May 19, 2016.