Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

A kitten barely survives a busy Russian highway before being rescued by a motorist.
Kaliningrad (Russia) highway camera

Tropical wave batters Leeward Islands

An air reconnaissance aircraft recorded wind squalls at tropical storm force near the northernmost Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center warned that a tropical depression or tropical storm could develop as the storm moves over Puerto Rico. This video shows the storm moving through Sint Maarten east of Puerto Rico.

Panda gives birth to surprise twins in Vienna zoo

A second baby panda was spotted in a breeding box in Schönbrunn Zoo, Vienna, Austria, five days after giant panda Yang Yang gave birth. Zoo officials had thought the panda had given birth to just one newborn but became suspicious after hearing sounds coming from the breeding box. The pandas are being raised out of sight of the public for four months.

World's longest airship takes maiden flight

The Airlander 10 hybrid airship took its maiden flight over Bedfordshire, England, on Wednesday night. The helium-filled craft was a project first being developed by the U.S. government before it was shutdown and later resurrected by the British firm Hybrid Air Vehicles.

Young kangaroo hops through flood waters

This video shows a young kangaroo struggling to hop through water. Frank Standfast posted the video to Facebook showing the joey hopping around in flood waters in Australia. "This roo born in the drought never learnt to swim," Standfast wrote in the Facebook post.

Auroras caught on Hubble lighting up Jupiter

This composite video shows the auroras, produced by the interaction of Jupiter's magnetic field with its atmosphere, relative to their position on the planet. The Jupiter auroras observed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope are some of the most active and brightest ever caught by Hubble, according to NASA. They reach intensities over a thousand times brighter than those seen on Earth. Hubble's sensitivity to ultraviolet light captures the glow of the auroras above Jupiter's cloud top. The auroras were photographed on May 19, 2016.

Two men and their life-saving bomb dogs in Afghanistan

Bomb dogs are integral to the NATO mission in Afghanistan. By clearing routes of IEDs and sniffing out other explosive ordinance, they're helping to save the lives of coalition and Afghan forces. See for yourself the relationship between two handlers and their canines. (published Oct. 12, 2012)

Sheep invade city after shepherd falls asleep

A flock of 1,300 sheep invaded the northeastern Spanish city of Huesca early Tuesday morning. According to reports, the shepherd looking after the flock fell asleep and the sheep decided to explore the town. The shepherd was eventually located and with the help of local police, they were able to round up the sheep and return them to their pen.

