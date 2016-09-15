Gmail outage disrupts workplaces worldwide

Oh, no, email’s down. That was the cry from employees around the world Wednesday, when Google for Work wasn’t working.
Gmail accounts for corporate users went down Wednesday for millions, with users in the United States and the United Kingdom hit the hardest, CNET reported. This caused massive disruption in workplaces that use Google’s system for email, document storage and messaging.
Workplace mail and Gchat conversations stopped flowing in the thick of the U.S. workday. The search engine giant confirmed that its extensive email network experienced a service disruption mid-morning Wednesday.
“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly,” Google said on its Apps Status dashboard. “Based on reports, it affects only Google for Work Gmail users.”
A service outage map from Downdetector showed the issues were concentrated on the East Coast, Australia and in parts of Western Europe, with the most severe outages appearing to be in New York and southern England.
By the afternoon, service for some Gmail for Work users had returned for some customers, but service for the Bradenton Herald and other workplaces remained out throughout the day.
That moment when Gmail is still broken after 5 p.m: pic.twitter.com/1yI236qS0g— Lance Dixon (@LDixon_3) September 14, 2016
Wednesday afternoon, Google said it had identified the cause of the problem and was working on a potential fix.
An online update from the firm at 2:10 p.m. stated that the issue should be resolved “within the next 1 hour.”
That turned out to be wishful thinking for many, who took to Twitter to express their frustrations.
At 3:40 p.m., Google’s Apps Status Dashboard later update stated, “Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future … Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change. Delivery of messages sent to affected users during the issue may be delayed.”
At Midnight Eastern Standard Time, many users were still without email.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to those of you dealing with the gmail outage. pic.twitter.com/dh7IqjdbhX— Her Agenda (@HerAgenda) September 14, 2016
While Google reportedly worked on fixing the glitch, the internet widely shared a solution that seemed to work for many: having a system administrator log on to the main console, click Apps and turn the Gmail function on and off.
Nothing like a quick reboot to solve a problem.
The Kansas City Star contributed to this report.
