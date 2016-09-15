Ex-Gitmo detainee awakes from coma after Uruguay protest

A former Guantanamo detainee reportedly has awakened from a coma that resulted from a hunger strike to dramatize his unhappiness about being resettled in Uruguay and his demand to be moved to another country.
The Uruguayan government's liaison with the six resettled detainees says Abu Wa'el Dhiab has come out of the coma he entered on Wednesday at his apartment in Montevideo.
Cristian Mirza says the government is trying to find another host country for the 45-year-old Syrian, who came to Uruguay two years ago.
Earlier, Dr. Julia Galzerano of the Medical Union of Uruguay said Dhiab was extremely dehydrated after a reported 12 days without water. He remained at the apartment for treatment, in keeping with his wishes not to be hospitalized during his protest.
