Nearly 400 arrested for looting, vandalism in India's IT hub

Police say they have arrested nearly 400 people for looting and vandalism in India's information technology hub of Bangalore after a curfew was imposed to quell violence set off by a court ruling over a disputed water source.
Police gunfire killed one protester and injured another on Monday night after rampaging mobs set fire to dozens of buses, trucks and cars and attacked shops and businesses in Bangalore and other parts of the state.
India's top court last week ordered Karnataka state to release water downriver to the state of Tamil Nadu. The river has been disputed for decades, and Karnataka officials say there's not enough water to share.
Top police officer N.S. Megarikh said Tuesday there has been no major incident since Monday night in Bangalore.
