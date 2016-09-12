North Korea mobilizes to deal with major flood damage

North Korea is mobilizing to deal with a disastrous flood that has killed more than 100 people, destroyed tens of thousands of homes and crippled infrastructure in its northern-most province.
Brigades of soldier from around the country have been enlisted to help victims of the flooding, which began Aug. 29 and was caused by Typhoon Lionrock.
According to a U.N. report issued by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the floods displaced tens of thousands of people and destroyed homes, buildings and critical infrastructure.
