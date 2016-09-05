World

September 5, 2016 6:16 AM

Duterte tells Obama not to question him about killings

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned President Barack Obama not to question him about extrajudicial killings, or "son of a bitch I will swear at you" when they meet in Laos during a regional summit.

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned President Barack Obama not to question him about extrajudicial killings, or "son of a bitch I will swear at you" when they meet in Laos during a regional summit.

Duterte said Monday before flying to Laos that he is a leader of a sovereign country and is answerable only to the Filipino people.

He said Obama must be respectful and not just throw questions at him, or else, "son of a bitch, I will swear at you in that forum."

Duterte was answering a reporter's question about how he intends to explain the extrajudicial killings in the Philippines to Obama. More than 2,000 suspected drug pushers and users have been killed since Duterte launched a war on drugs after taking office on June 30.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Italy mourns as survivors dig through earthquake's devastation

View more video

Nation & World Videos