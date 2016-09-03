The Latest: Hurricane watch canceled for Hawaii

The Latest on Hurricane Lester (all times local):
6:15 a.m.
A hurricane watch has been canceled for Hawaii as a tropical storm tracked north of the nation's only island state.
National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Wroe (ROW') says no watches or warnings remain in Hawaii from Hurricane Lester.
The hurricane was located about 260 miles east of Honolulu on Saturday morning, moving west-northwest at about 16 mph. Lester still has maximum winds of 100 mph.
Wroe says it's safe to say Hawaii has dodged a bullet as Lester passes uncomfortably close to the islands. Hurricane Madeline also missed the islands earlier in the week.
Hurricane Lester still could bring heavy rains and an unusually large surf on east-facing shores this weekend, with the surf between 15 to 25 feet.
As a result, there may be overwashes on roadways and erosion on coastal properties.
