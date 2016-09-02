Sea turtles hatch on the beach

Two loggerhead sea turtles crawl into the ocean after volunteers from S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) conduct an inventory of a nest in Murrells Inlet on Aug. 29, 2016. Two hatchlings were found making their way up from the two-foot nest and the pair was released to the ocean. Based on a shell count and the few found dead in the nest, 83-percent of the turtles made it out of the nest. S.C.U.T.E. has monitored the nest daily since it was discovered a few months ago.
Janet Blackmon Morgan The Sun News

Dashcam video shows 10-car pileup, dramatic rescue

Dashcam footage of 10 vehicle pileup on Route 17 in Binghamton, New York was released on Monday. The crash happened on Thursday, August 25, 2016. One woman had severe cuts and bruises, but there were no fatalities. The police department is still trying to identify those seen aiding the woman.

Transit police officer saves man from oncoming train

A New Jersey Transit police officer pulled a man off train tracks seconds before he was hit by a train. According to authorities, New Jersey Transit officer Victor Ortiz climbed down from the platform at the terminal in Secaucus after getting reports of a man lying in the tracks on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. The officer struggles with the man before eventually pulling him off the tracks. It was not clear why the man was on the tracks and police did not identify him or release his condition.

Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance.

