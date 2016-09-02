Sea turtles hatch on the beach

A New Jersey Transit police officer pulled a man off train tracks seconds before he was hit by a train. According to authorities, New Jersey Transit officer Victor Ortiz climbed down from the platform at the terminal in Secaucus after getting reports of a man lying in the tracks on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. The officer struggles with the man before eventually pulling him off the tracks. It was not clear why the man was on the tracks and police did not identify him or release his condition.