Matthew McConaughey starts teaching career at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey returned to UT-Austin last week for the premiere of his latest role: College professor.
On Monday, Moody College of Communications tweeted out a photo of the Academy Award-winning actor leading a class last week.
Last week, @McConaughey visited @UTRTF's Advanced Producing: Script-to-Screen class! #moodypride #whatstartshere pic.twitter.com/hpmhEMKi8I— Moody College (@moodycollege) August 29, 2016
He and Gary Ross, director of “Free State of Jones” and “The Hunger Games,” are teaching “Advanced Producing: Script to Screen” to 30 students this semester.
The university had announced McConaughey, a 1993 graduate, will take students behind the scenes of “Free State.” He’s expected to do most of his teaching through recorded videos, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
Meet Professor @McConaughey: pic.twitter.com/NauNsr3m6K— UT Austin (@UTAustin) June 30, 2016
The course description says students will look at the movie’s “source material, script, shot lists, storyboards, shooting schedule, VFX, final cut and exclusive behind the scenes footage.”
McConaughey’s recent projects include voicing Beetle in “Kubo and the Two Strings” and playing Man in Black in “The Dark Tower.” He won an Academy Award in 2014 as Best Actor for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club.”
