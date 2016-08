Woman parts with beloved dog because both are blind and the dog is deaf

“I knew he couldn't see or hear, but he didn’t understand why I kept stepping on him. Every time I did it I’d just be in tears. I didn’t want to be stepping on my dog,” says Marilyn Crisp of Sacramento, on why she has to part with her beloved dog, Carmelo. She and Carmelo are blind. Carmelo is also deaf.