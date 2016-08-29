Transit police officer saves man from oncoming train

A New Jersey Transit police officer pulled a man off train tracks seconds before he was hit by a train. According to authorities, New Jersey Transit officer Victor Ortiz climbed down from the platform at the terminal in Secaucus after getting reports of a man lying in the tracks on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. The officer struggles with the man before eventually pulling him off the tracks. It was not clear why the man was on the tracks and police did not identify him or release his condition.
New Jersey Transit

National

Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance.

National

Mom accused of killing baby in fridge denied bond

Police say 4-day-old William Blackwell died in February after his mother placed him in a refrigerator for three hours. William died from hypothermia with asphyxiation, according to the coroner. Angela Blackwell is charged with homicide by child abuse, officials said. She was ordered held in the Chester County Detention Center without bond.

National

Family, friends attend funeral for bride

When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.

National

Cop rescues trapped dog sent under house to fetch dead cat

Bibb County sheriff's deputy Coleman Lewis freed a dog named Chip that was snagged under a house on Oglesby Place in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday. The dog's owner had sent it under the house to fetch a dead cat. Chip was stuck for about 30 minutes when his collar became ensnared on a wire in the dirt crawl space beneath a house on Oglesby Place.

Nation & World Videos