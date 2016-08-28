Here’s why hiding from a cartel in the ceiling of a Smoothie King is a bad idea

It wasn’t the best hiding place.
A man claiming that a drug cartel was after him decided that a Smoothie King was the best place to hide, but police found him when he fell through a ceiling.
The incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Smoothie King, 9583 Sage Meadow Trail.
Police were dispatched to the scene on a disturbance call.
When they arrived, police were told by employees that a man drove to the business, ran inside and reported that he was involved in a high-speed chase.
“The subject went behind the counter with a weapon and then climbed into the ceiling where he remained barricaded,” police Sgt. Marc Povero said in a Sunday email.
SWAT members were called to the scene and they took the man into custody without incident when he fell through the ceiling, police said.
During an interview with police, the suspect told police that members of a drug cartel were after him.
Police identified the suspect as John Case, 37. Public records indicated that Case lived in Humble which is near Houston and about 250 miles southeast of Fort Worth.
Case is expected to be charged with terroristic threat, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.
Case was in the Fort Worth Jail Sunday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments