Ithaca College student fatally stabbed on Cornell campus

Officials say an Ithaca College student was fatally stabbed and another student injured in a fight on Cornell University's campus.
Both schools posted statements saying the two students were stabbed around 2 a.m. Sunday during a large altercation.
The student who was killed was taken to Cayuga Medical Center and died there. The other student was treated for injuries and released.
Neither student has been identified, pending family notification. The Ithaca Police Department is leading the investigation.
