Police officer saves man trapped in burning car

A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance.
Maria Ramírez de Mendoza got the Zika virus while she was vacationing in Venezuela during the first trimester of her pregnancy. Her baby girl, Micaela Milagros Mendoza, was born with complications stemming from the virus.
National Park Week is April 16 to 24, 2016. It's about making great connections, exploring amazing places, discovering open spaces, enjoying affordable vacations and enhancing America’s best idea—the national parks!
Billy Lewis is the grandfather of a 4-day-old baby who died after being placed in a refrigerator for three hours. The boy's mother, Angela Blackwell, has been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.
During a visit to Baton Rouge, La. Tuesday, President Obama promised a sustained national effort to help rebuild southern Louisiana after devastating flooding killed 13 people in the region and displaced thousands. "I need all Americans to stay focused on this," he said. "I know you will rebuild again."
When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.
Bibb County sheriff's deputy Coleman Lewis freed a dog named Chip that was snagged under a house on Oglesby Place in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday. The dog's owner had sent it under the house to fetch a dead cat. Chip was stuck for about 30 minutes when his collar became ensnared on a wire in the dirt crawl space beneath a house on Oglesby Place.
On Sunday, Ryan Whitney's son, Chris, went for a swim at Shasta Lake in California with his friend, Jacob Savage. They never expected they'd be attacked by five otters. Hear Ryan Whitney describe the attack.