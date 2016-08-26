Police officer saves man trapped in burning car

A Georgia police officer's body-cam footage captured his dramatic rescue of a passenger caught in an fiery SUV wreck.
Athens-Clarke County Police Department

National

Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance.

National

Family, friends attend funeral for bride

When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.

National

Cop rescues trapped dog sent under house to fetch dead cat

Bibb County sheriff's deputy Coleman Lewis freed a dog named Chip that was snagged under a house on Oglesby Place in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday. The dog's owner had sent it under the house to fetch a dead cat. Chip was stuck for about 30 minutes when his collar became ensnared on a wire in the dirt crawl space beneath a house on Oglesby Place.

Nation & World Videos