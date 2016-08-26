They're yours you know? Happy 100th to The National Park Service

National Park Week is April 16 to 24, 2016. It's about making great connections, exploring amazing places, discovering open spaces, enjoying affordable vacations and enhancing America’s best idea—the national parks!
Police say 4-day-old William Blackwell died in February after his mother placed him in a refrigerator for three hours. William died from hypothermia with asphyxiation, according to the coroner. Angela Blackwell is charged with homicide by child abuse, officials said. She was ordered held in the Chester County Detention Center without bond.
When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.
Bibb County sheriff's deputy Coleman Lewis freed a dog named Chip that was snagged under a house on Oglesby Place in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday. The dog's owner had sent it under the house to fetch a dead cat. Chip was stuck for about 30 minutes when his collar became ensnared on a wire in the dirt crawl space beneath a house on Oglesby Place.
On Sunday, Ryan Whitney's son, Chris, went for a swim at Shasta Lake in California with his friend, Jacob Savage. They never expected they'd be attacked by five otters. Hear Ryan Whitney describe the attack.
Only about 600 Marine Corps drill instructors shape the approximately 19,000 recruits who come to Parris Island annually into basic US Marines.The Drill Instructor School trains Marines on the basics to be a drill instructor.
Researchers aboard the aboard E/V Nautilus spotted this Stubby Squid off the coast of California near Los Angeles. It looks like a cross between an octopus and squid, but is more closely related to cuttlefish. This species spends life on the seafloor, activating a sticky mucus jacket and burrowing into the sediment to camouflage, leaving their eyes poking out to spot prey like shrimp and small fish.