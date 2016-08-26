They're yours you know? Happy 100th to The National Park Service

They're yours you know? The National Park Service is 100 years old on August 25, 2016. This video will take you from 0-100.
National Park Service, Mathew John

Mom accused of killing baby in fridge denied bond

Police say 4-day-old William Blackwell died in February after his mother placed him in a refrigerator for three hours. William died from hypothermia with asphyxiation, according to the coroner. Angela Blackwell is charged with homicide by child abuse, officials said. She was ordered held in the Chester County Detention Center without bond.

Family, friends attend funeral for bride

When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.

Cop rescues trapped dog sent under house to fetch dead cat

Bibb County sheriff's deputy Coleman Lewis freed a dog named Chip that was snagged under a house on Oglesby Place in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday. The dog's owner had sent it under the house to fetch a dead cat. Chip was stuck for about 30 minutes when his collar became ensnared on a wire in the dirt crawl space beneath a house on Oglesby Place.

Want to see a googly-eyed Stubby Squid?

Researchers aboard the aboard E/V Nautilus spotted this Stubby Squid off the coast of California near Los Angeles. It looks like a cross between an octopus and squid, but is more closely related to cuttlefish. This species spends life on the seafloor, activating a sticky mucus jacket and burrowing into the sediment to camouflage, leaving their eyes poking out to spot prey like shrimp and small fish.

