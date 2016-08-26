'Ken’s looking good' – in pink dress and tiara – atop bakery custom cake

Freeport Bakery’s creation featuring a Ken doll decked out in a tiara and pink dress has created an uproar on Facebook.
The saga began when co-owner Marlene Goetzeler posted a photo of the cake Aug. 13 with the caption, “Ken’s looking good.” The buttermilk-flavored cake, which features the doll with a white tiara and pink dress, was custom ordered by a customer, according to Goetzeler.
Soon after, some people attacked the cake, and Goetzeler noticed a drop in people liking the Sacramento bakery’s Facebook page.
“I just thought it was a pretty cake,” Goetzeler said in an interview Thursday. “I didn’t think of the political repercussions. I wasn’t trying to make a stand.”
After Goetzeler asked netizens for support, the post went viral with thousands of people sharing the image. News organizations from Australia and Canada were calling Goetzeler about the $49.95 creation.
Feedback posts included:
"Rock that dress, Ken! Great to see a business that's not scared to include everyone."
"Love the cake. Stand up to hate. You did right by your customer. I want a GI Joe one for my bday."
“We’ve done tons of doll cakes before,” Goetzeler said. “It’s not a big deal to us. We don’t ask questions.”
Goetzeler didn’t think this particular cake crossed any line. The bakery, she said, won’t make certain cakes, such as ones that are “X-rated” or feature “negative or hurtful verbiage.”
“We’re in the business of bringing joy to people,” she said. “That’s it.”
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
