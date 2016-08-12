Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time, which this year starts on the morning of March 12.
Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance McClatchy

Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

Tornadoes spawned by a powerful storm system that move through part of the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday has killed at least three people, including two in Illinois. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that survey teams would catalogue damage and determine the number of tornadoes that touched down in Illinois.

Widow of Kansas bar shooting victim speaks

Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, spoke publicly about her husband Friday at Garmin, where Kuchibhotla was employed. At Austins Bar Alok Madasani, 32, of Overland Park, and another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Grandview.

Giraffe enjoys kicking ball at Tucson Zoo

Zoo keepers at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona are giving giraffes yoga balls to play with as a tactile enrichment activity. In this video, the park's youngest giraffe, Jasiri, is seen kicking the ball around the exhibit.

