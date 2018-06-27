DJ charged in teacher's '92 killing a regular at kid events

This Monday, June 25, 2018, photo provided by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office shows Raymond Charles Rowe, of Lancaster, Pa., a disc jockey arrested Monday and charged with criminal homicide in the 1992 strangulation death of schoolteacher Christy Mirack. Investigators used genealogical information from a close relative and DNA evidence to identify the disc jockey, who uses the professional handle DJ Freez, as the suspect in the long unsolved killing. (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office via AP)