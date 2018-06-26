Body found in freezer before Atlanta Braves game at SunTrust Park, police say

A body was found in a freezer at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday.
Cobb County police said the man was a third-party contractor, ajc.com reported.
The body was found in a walk-in freezer by a fellow worker for the unnamed company, according to cbs46.com.
The body was discovered about 3:30 p.m., a few hours before the Braves' game against the Cincinnati Reds, usatoday.com reported. The game was played as scheduled, with first pitch at 7:35 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation, and foul play has not been ruled out, police said, according to ajc.com.
The Braves are working with police to investigate the incident, cbs46.com reported.
SunTrust Park is in its second year of use after the Braves moved from Turner Field in 2017.
In 2015, a Braves season-ticket holder fell 40-feet to his death after landing on concrete, ajc.com reported. That was the third reported death at Turner Field caused by a fall in a seven-year span.
