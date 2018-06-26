'You want to know what hell is?' Woman goes ballistic on a Spirit Airlines flight from Texas

A Spirit Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after a woman experiencing a medical issue went on a profanity-laced tirade against passengers and the flight crew, the airline said. The episode was captured in a video that was posted to Facebook on Monday.

The flight left Houston on Monday morning and was bound for Minneapolis but had to land in Rochester, Minn., due to a guest experiencing a medical emergency, according to Stephen Schuler, director of communications for the airline.

The passenger was removed from the aircraft with the assistance of law enforcement, Schuler said in an email statement.





In a 1:21 video posted to Facebook by another passenger on the flight, Chianti Washington, the woman runs down the isle screaming profanities to the crew.





"Get me the f--- of this got damn f-----g plane," the woman says. "You want to be s----y and b----y to me. You'll see me f------g p----d."

Later in the video, the woman pushes past two passengers and rushes to the front of the airplane and begins jumping and shouting.





"Let me the f--k off this...You b------s can go to f------g hell. Get off me you f-----g b---h," the woman said in the video. "You want to know what hell is? I've f-----g been there 10 f------g times and lived. You want to know what happened to my family. You want to know. Get me the f--k off of here. Get me the f--k off of here."

At that point the woman begins to break down in tears as she walks back to her seat, while passengers look and talk among themselves in disbelief, the video shows.

Schuler added that the airline apologized to the other passengers.

"We apologize to our guests who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay. Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines," Schuler said.