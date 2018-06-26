Mitt Romney wins GOP primary in Utah Senate race Utah

In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks to restart his political career with the Utah's open U.S. Senate seat. Romney is competing with Kennedy in a primary election to replace U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 40 years in office. Rick Bowmer AP Photo