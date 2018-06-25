Former President Bush gets a service dog named 'Sully'

Former Republican President George H.W. Bush, left, and former President Bill Clinton, visiting Bush, pose for a photo with Sully, a yellow Labrador retriever who'll be Bush's first service dog at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, Monday, June 25, 2018. The 94-year-old and his new companion got acquainted Monday at the Bush family compound on the coast of Maine. Office of George Bush via AP Evan F. Sisley