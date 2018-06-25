Sheriff: New Zealand man shot trying to enter teen's US home

This photo provided by the Goochland County Sheriff's Office shows a New Zealand passport photo, of Troy George Skinner. A Virginia sheriff says the New Zealand man who went to the home of a 14-year-old girl he had communicated with online was shot by the girl's mother. Skinner was shot Friday, June 22, 2018 after he allegedly smashed a glass door and tried to enter the girl's Goochland, Va., home. Sheriff James Agnew said Skinner bought a knife and duct tape after arriving in the U.S. last week. Goochland County Sheriff's Office via AP New Zealand Passport Office