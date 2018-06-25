The Goodyear blimp startled a parrot during a bird show. Now she's missing, Omaha zoo says

Cayenne the macaw was taking part in a bird show when a blimp gave her a startle — and caused her to fly away, according to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
The green-winged macaw, considered a "Gentle Giant" companion parrot, went missing after Sunday's 11 a.m. Birds in Flight program.
During the show, a blimp flew just north of the zoo, according to the zoo's Facebook post.
"It appears Cayenne was startled by a blimp," the post says. "Cayenne’s trainers believe this was the cause for the flyoff."
The blimp belongs to Goodyear, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
The Goodyear Blimp, which will fly over the World Series on Monday, was also in Omaha on Sunday to celebrate Goodyear dealer Jensen Tire's 45th anniversary, the newspaper reported.
The blimp, which Goodyear proclaims is "one of America’s most enduring corporate icons," has an active Twitter page that documents its sky sightings.
Several people reported seeing the blimp in Omaha on Saturday. One person saw the blimp while leaving the Omaha zoo. The Omaha Police Department tweeted that it hoped the blimp wouldn't cause an accident.
The Goodyear Blimp — @GoodyearBlimp — has not yet tweeted about being in Omaha or about the missing macaw.
The Birds in Flight program is in its second year. It is "an exciting way to demonstrate trained behaviors and flight patterns," according to the zoo's Facebook post.
The show features 15 different species of birds and allows viewers to watch the birds take flight around the theater. Birds in the program have been training since April 2017, according to the zoo's website.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is the second best zoo in the U.S., according to USA Today.
The zoo thinks Cayenne is likely in a tree south of the zoo, but she can be as far as Bellevue, which is about seven miles south of Omaha. If you see her, the zoo asks that you do not try to pick her up or touch her. Instead, call staff at 402-676-2680.
