Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts

FILE- In this June 2, 2014, file photo, signs warn beach goers about rip currents in additions to regulations along North Topsail Beach at a public access along New River Inlet Drive in Onslow County, N.C. In a month where 25 people were pulled from the water in one day off the Carolinas' coasts, rescuers are emphasizing the need for both visitors and residents to be aware of the dangers of rip currents. The Jacksonville Daily News via AP John Althouse