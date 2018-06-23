Car goes airborne into gas station at 100-plus mph, video shows. Driver walks away

A surveillance camera in Mississippi caught a woman's car skidding off the road, going airborne, striking a gas station sign and then landing next to one of the pumps Thursday.
Video obtained by WLBT showed a female driver getting out of the car and walking away — seemingly unharmed.
The driver, identified by authorities as Shelby May, has since been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to WJTV.
May's car crashed into the Marathon Xtra Mile gas station in Flowood. The sheriff's office told WAPT the 24-year-old's car was estimated to be going more than 100 miles per hour when it went off the road and crashed.
Residents told local media they were shocked no one died as a result of the crash.
"She had an angel riding with her, that's for sure," Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke said in an interview with WLBT.
May was taken to a hospital with minor injuries before she was arrested, WAPT reported. She has since been released after posting bond, and is expected to make her first court appearance in July.
