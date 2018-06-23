Chaos on the border inflames GOP's split with Latinos

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, protesters and media gather outside a closed gate at the Port of Entry facility, where tent shelters are being used to house separated family members in Fabens, Texas. The tumult of the past week along the southern border crystalized how the GOP has shifted from the “compassionate” conservatism George W. Bush articulated to win the presidency twice, buoyed by the support of 44 percent of Latinos in 2004. Instead, wrenching photos and audio of the U.S. government separating migrant children from their parents symbolize the tense relationship between Latinos and the White House in the Trump era. Matt York, File AP Photo