Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults with children who have been apprehended at the border. The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along U.S.-Mexico border, a move descried by advocates as a cruel and ineffective attempt to deter families from coming to the United States. Eric Gay, File AP Photo