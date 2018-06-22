‘Offended’ restaurant owner tried to cover breastfeeding mom with a dish rag, Alabama woman says

Katy Bullard began to nurse her hungry three-month-old daughter, Ashlyn, while she and her husband were eating dinner at an Alabama restaurant Wednesday night, she told WRBL.
Bullard used the “two-shirt method” during her breastfeeding, meaning she had a tank top underneath and T-shirt on top to keep from exposing her breast, she told Fox News.
"Unless you were really looking, you would only think I was holding her," she told WBRL.
But Despite Bullard’s attempts to stay covered up, one of the owners of Giovanna’s Pizzaria in Phenix City was still “offended,” the woman said.
"[She] told me I needed to cover myself up because she's a 'Christian' and my breastfeeding offended her," Bullard told Fox News. "I told her I would not cover up and that I am protected in 49 states and able to breastfeed wherever I want."
After Bullard refused to cover up, the owner left and returned with a dish rag, which she used to try to cover Bullard and her baby, without asking if she could touch them, Bullard said on Facebook, Fox News reported. That’s when Bullard told the woman she and her husband “would leave,” the post said, according to Fox News. The owner told Bullard she didn’t have to leave but needed to cover up more, Fox News said.
Bullard said she’d rather leave than cause a scene, WBRL reported.
“I was humiliated,” Bullard told WTVM. “I didn’t expect to be treated like that, because I go to the mall, I go to the movies, I breastfeed my child openly, and never encountered someone so openly against it," she said.
Nelson Rodriguez owns Giovanna’s with his wife, and said she was “only trying to assist” Bullard, WBRL reported.
“We were honestly acting in goodwill,” the couple said in a statement to the news station. “We are very sorry this customer felt we intentionally embarrassed her and apologized to her at the time.”
Rodriguez told WTVM that they were trying to help another customer who had become uncomfortable.
State law allows mothers to breastfeed in any location where the person is authorized to be, the news station reported.
