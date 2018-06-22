Colorado's independent voters get voice in party primaries

Alex Leith, a former Democrat who switched to unaffiliated two years ago, poses for a picture, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Denver. For the first time, Colorado is allowing unaffiliated voters, the state's largest voting bloc, to participate in the major party midterm primaries, thanks to a voter-passed initiative that largely was spurred by disenchantment with the polarization of the 2016 presidential election and candidates many voters viewed as unresponsive to their concerns. David Zalubowski AP Photo