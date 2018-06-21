Reactions to the death of pundit Charles Krauthammer.

FILE - In this June 27, 2012 file photo, from left, moderator Chris Wallace kicks off a discussion with panelists Dick Morris, Laura Ingraham and Charles Krauthammer at the Manufacturer & Business Association's 107th annual event at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pa. The conservative writer and pundit Krauthammer has died. His death was announced Thursday, June 21, 2018, by two media organizations that employed him, Fox News Channel and The Washington Post. He was 68. Erie Times-News via AP, File Greg Wohlford