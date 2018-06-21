Snake slithers out of trash and up Tennessee woman's leg as she drives to the dump

A woman driving some garbage to the dump near Murfreesboro, Tenn., got a shocking surprise when she felt an unexpected traveling companion slithering up her leg as she drove, NewsChannel5 reported.
The woman had left a box out on the curb that she intended to take to the dump, according to the station. She picked it up, placed it in the car and then began to drive.
But as she was driving, she suddenly felt the six-foot-long snake slithering up her leg, causing her to pull over and call officials, according to WKRN.
Police were able to use snake tongs to catch the creature safely, according to WSPA. But that wasn't the end of the story, as the snake was able to get loose again in the police car before it was finally released into a nearby creek, according to the station.
Murfreesboro pest control company The Bug Man shared a photo of a sheriff's deputy posing with the snake to their Facebook page.
"Lesson of this story: check boxes and planters before you bring them into your environment. It could have a snake or other creepy crawly!" the company wrote. The deputy also posted a video of the snake in the comments, now safely removed from any unsuspecting drivers' legs. "Go on back, go on," the deputy can be heard saying as the snake meanders near a creek.
It's the latest in a string of reptilian encounters in recent months. In June, a South Carolina man was surprised when a garter snake slithered out of his car's air conditioning vent while he drove. His advice? "'Don't leave your windows down," according to The State.
In New York, a man trying to jump start his car was surprised to encounter the telltale sound of a venomous timber rattlesnake curled up on the battery, according to the Associated Press.
But it's not just cars snakes are sneaking into. In Texas, a man was so startled by a snake slithering out of his toilet that he knocked his son over while fleeing, saying the scare "took about six years off my life."
