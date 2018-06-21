Police dog Nacho helps sniff out $1 million worth of meth in a subwoofer box

Police dog Nacho was helping deputies during a Colorado traffic stop when he sniffed out drugs in the trunk of the vehicle.
Adams County Sheriff's County Deputy Bonder had pulled the vehicle over for speeding on June 16, the department posted to Facebook.
"He observed that both the driver and passenger were very nervous," the post says.
While Bonder was writing the speeding ticket, K-9 Deputy Lopez and Nacho showed up. That's when Nacho alerted the two deputies about drugs in the trunk.
In the trunk, the Colorado deputies found 113 pounds of methamphetamine in a subwoofer box, or a complete loudspeaker. The sheriff's office said the meth seized has a street value of more than $1 million.
In addition to the driver's speeding ticket, Senior Deputy Michael D. Kaiser told Fox News that both the driver and passenger will face distribution of controlled substances charges.
