University of Colorado considers dropping 'liberal' from 'liberal education'

The University of Colorado’s Board of Regents this week will receive a proposal to remove the word "liberal" from its mission of providing a "liberal education," Colorado media report.
School officials on a campus known to be short on Republicans say the proposal is not politically motivated - liberal vs. conservative - but would better reflect the broader breadth of education and changes at the school since it's founding in 1876, according to 9 News in Denver.
But at least one regent wants to know more about what's driving the proposal on a campus with a left-leaning reputation, where in a 2014 survey commissioned by the regents, only 9 percent of faculty members and 17 percent of students said they were Republicans.
The word liberal "could confuse people, it's also not consistent with other primary documents of the university; our mission, our vision, our guiding principals - so really it was about bringing consistency and simplicity to it," Ken McConnellouge, the vice president for communication in the president's office, told 9 News.
"It is in no way backing off our commitment to the broad base of education that we have and will continue to have."
University vice president Michael Lightner, a member of the study group proposing the change, told the Daily Camera in Boulder that people often don't understand what phrases like "liberal education" and "liberal arts" mean in the education world.
He described the proposal to dump the word "liberal" as more of a clarification, the newspaper reported, rather than a policy change.
But Regent Linda Shoemaker, a Democrat from Boulder, told the newspaper she wants to know more about why the change is being proposed and does not, at this point, support the change.
"It has a very broad definition. It doesn't mean liberal as in liberal-versus-conservative, certainly," Shoemaker told the Camera.
"I wouldn't like to see it dropped because I think it does have a definition that's broad — and that all students that come to the University of Colorado for four years should be getting some liberal education ... as well as whatever it is that they are studying."
According to 9 News, the change specifically refers to a section of the regent laws that currently reads: "The University of Colorado was created and is maintained to afford men and women a liberal education in the several branches of literature, arts, sciences, and the professions.
"These aims can be achieved only in that atmosphere of free inquiry and discussion, which has become a tradition of universities and is called 'academic freedom.'"
"We've come a long way since (the university's founding in 1876)," Lightner told the Daily Camera. "We have a medical campus, we have professional schools on all of the campuses, and many of these are not associated with the traditional definition of a liberal education."
But, according to Inside Higher Ed, a major proponent of liberal education in the country, the Association of American Colleges & Universities - CU is a member - argues that a "liberal education" is just as relevant to professional students as those enrolled in liberal arts courses.
The group defines a liberal education as "an approach to learning that empowers individuals and prepares them to deal with complexity, diversity, and change. It provides students with broad knowledge of the wider world (e.g. science, culture, and society) as well as in-depth study in a specific area of interest."
McConnellogue told the TV station the revision is part of a larger package of changes to regent laws and policies studied by a committee over the last year. The entire board is expected to hear the proposal this week but won't make a final decision until September or later, News 9 reported.
The chairs of the committee making the proposal, one Democrat and one Republican, say they welcome feedback and discussion by students, faculty and staff as the proposal moves forward, they told the Daily Camera.
The 2014 study that showed Republicans are in a clear minority at the school gave pause to Republican regent Sue Sharkey.
"Where is the diversity in our political affiliation or political philosophy among faculty?" she said at the time. "That is a really small number, so that's a concern. And the same with our students. As a Republican, that concerns me."
