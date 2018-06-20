Police: Bear that mauled searcher likely killed Alaska hiker

A bear sign and police tape mark a site near a bear attack near Eagle River, Alaska, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A missing hiker was found dead Wednesday near the site where a member of his search party was mauled by a bear outside of Alaska's largest city. Anchorage police said the same brown bear appears to be responsible for attacks on the missing man, Michael Soltis, and the volunteer searcher, whose name was not released. Mark Thiessen AP Photo