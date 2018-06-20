The Latest: Official: Nevada has drugs needed for execution

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted in Arizona in 2005 of another murder and dismemberment near Phoenix. A judge has signed off on the first execution in Nevada in 12 years, despite lingering questions about a never-before-used drug protocol that's faced a court fight. Clark County District Judge Jennifer Togliatti signed Dozier's death warrant Tuesday, June 19, 2018, setting the execution for an unspecified date the week of July 9. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)